Travis Scott is facing more fallout following the deadly Astroworld festival that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured hundreds last month.

The "Goosebumps" rapper was dropped from the upcoming 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, where he was set to be one of the headliners for the two-weekend event next spring, according to multiple reports.



Palm Springs news outlet KESQ first reported the news of Travis' removal after a Change.org petition calling on Coachella organizers Goldenvoice and Paul Tollett to remove the rapper received over 60,000 signatures. The city of Indio, California –– where the festival is held –– and its Community Services Manager Jim Curtis are reportedly the ones who decided to officially drop Travis from the lineup, though none involved have confirmed KESQ's report, according to Variety.



News of Travis' removal comes after hundreds of lawsuits were filed against the "Sicko Mode" rapper, Astroworld organizers, and Drake. Last week, Travis' legal team filed to have the civil lawsuits against him dismissed, claiming the rapper has no liability for the tragedy that took place at the doomed event. In an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Travis said he had no idea what was going on in the crowd while he performed his set.

More than half of the victims' families have rejected Travis' offer to pay for their loved ones' funerals, saying the gesture was "demeaning" and "inappropriate."