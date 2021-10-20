Coachella Begins Teasing 2022 Lineup With Swedish House Mafia

After their 2018 reunion at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, fans of Swedish House Mafia had anxiously been waiting to see if the trio made up of dance music heavyweights Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello would follow-up with a full tour. The group had been on a prolonged hiatus since 2013, going on to pursue independent projects and refine their own, personal sounds.

Their 2018 reunion had been followed-up by a 2019 tour, with bigger plans set for 2020. Then, COVID happened. However, rather than allow that to throw them off, Swedish House Mafia returned to the studio, and penned their first tracks in nine years. They wound up signing with The Weeknd's manager, Sal Slaiby, and announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album, Paradise Again.

Now, with a new collaboration with The Weeknd slated to be released sometime this week, Coachella has teased that Swedish House Mafia will be headlining their 2022 festival in April. The festival took to its official Instagram account to share a dystopian image of Axwell, Ingross, and Angello walking through an orange haze, Coachella's famous ferris wheel peeking over the mountains in the background. Captioned with just three black circles, the image all but explicitly writes out that Swedish House Mafia will have top billing for next year's festival.