Coachella Begins Teasing 2022 Lineup With Swedish House Mafia
By Ariel King
October 20, 2021
After their 2018 reunion at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, fans of Swedish House Mafia had anxiously been waiting to see if the trio made up of dance music heavyweights Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello would follow-up with a full tour. The group had been on a prolonged hiatus since 2013, going on to pursue independent projects and refine their own, personal sounds.
Their 2018 reunion had been followed-up by a 2019 tour, with bigger plans set for 2020. Then, COVID happened. However, rather than allow that to throw them off, Swedish House Mafia returned to the studio, and penned their first tracks in nine years. They wound up signing with The Weeknd's manager, Sal Slaiby, and announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album, Paradise Again.
Now, with a new collaboration with The Weeknd slated to be released sometime this week, Coachella has teased that Swedish House Mafia will be headlining their 2022 festival in April. The festival took to its official Instagram account to share a dystopian image of Axwell, Ingross, and Angello walking through an orange haze, Coachella's famous ferris wheel peeking over the mountains in the background. Captioned with just three black circles, the image all but explicitly writes out that Swedish House Mafia will have top billing for next year's festival.
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have stated that their new collaboration, "Moth to a Flame," will be released sometime this week. The track was first teased during Swedish House Mafia's set at the MTV Video Music Awards, with Angello and The Weeknd explaining that their collaboration has been a longtime coming.
"We're kind of family," Angello said in an interview with Groove Cartel. "You know, we're great friends and we're in the same management group. So we got to learn to know him, and he's incredibly supportive of our music and obviously, we super appreciate it. We love him, obviously, and we are super happy about the support that he showed on his show for our music and in person."