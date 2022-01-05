A Texas father was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, while celebrating his daughter's sixth birthday Friday.

According to Click 2 Houston, Calogero Duenes was walking in the parking lot when he got into an argument with another man who was behind the wheel of a burgundy Ford vehicle. According to Duenes' sister in law Rosemarie Uresti, "a vehicle approached him and tried to run him over."

Officers nearby heard gunshots and found Duenes, 24, suffering from multiple bullet wounds, according to Click 2 Houston. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Duenes wife, Amber Uresti, said he was shot while holding his daughter's birthday cake.

“It’s a tragedy. I really can’t wrap my head around it. Like, I’m hurt. I can’t understand how someone can do that to someone that’s holding a cake. We just went to go celebrate my daughter’s sixth birthday. I mean, that’s all he was tasked with. That’s all he had on him was a cake," Uresti said.

Duenes is survived by Uresti and their two daughters, Serina Divine Duenas, 6, and Mallory Elizabeth Duenes, 3.

“My husband passed without me, without anybody to hold his hand, to comfort him. I want justice. I want justice for my children, for Calogero," Uresti said.

Duenes' funeral will be held Monday (January 10) in Corpus Christi. A GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses has raised over $21,000.