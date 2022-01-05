Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini Burst Out Laughing At Their Own Travel Story
By Kelly Fisher
January 5, 2022
Everyone loves a good travel story.
Country artists and husband-and-wife duo Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to share their latest experience — and they both burst out laughing while telling the tale. Evans captioned the video he posted to Instagram, tagging the location in Sydney, Australia: “This for anyone else dealing with post holiday travel & testing … WE FEEL YOU!!!”
Evans and Ballerini sit in a car to tell their story. Evans explains: “We had to get tested by 11 a.m. We left Newcastle at 4:20, we’ve been in line here since 6:20, and look, we just finished the test…” That’s when Ballerini holds up her phone, showing that the time is 11 a.m. on the dot. The two of them burst out laughing as they look at the timing. Watch them share their travel story here:
The couple traveled to Newcastle, Australia to surprise Evans’ family for Christmas, coming home for the first time after more than two and a half years. They shared a video of the heartwarming moment they surprised Evans’ family at home, setting it to Bing Crosby’s rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Ballerini said on Instagram at the time that she’s “so, so grateful we were able to safely make it and surprise the aussie family. i know not everyone is able to be with loved ones this year…sending you the biggest hug. merry christmas friends.”