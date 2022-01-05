Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini Burst Out Laughing At Their Own Travel Story

Everyone loves a good travel story.

Country artists and husband-and-wife duo Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to share their latest experience — and they both burst out laughing while telling the tale. Evans captioned the video he posted to Instagram, tagging the location in Sydney, Australia: “This for anyone else dealing with post holiday travel & testing … WE FEEL YOU!!!”

Evans and Ballerini sit in a car to tell their story. Evans explains: “We had to get tested by 11 a.m. We left Newcastle at 4:20, we’ve been in line here since 6:20, and look, we just finished the test…” That’s when Ballerini holds up her phone, showing that the time is 11 a.m. on the dot. The two of them burst out laughing as they look at the timing. Watch them share their travel story here: