New Year, New Look: Dierks Bentley Shows Off His New Mustache
By Emily Lee
January 5, 2022
It's a new year, so that means Dierks Bentley has an all-new look. He took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 5) to show off his new mustache.
"The #stacheis back! Thoughts??!" he captioned the post, which sees him donning long hair and a black beanie while hanging in the studio. He then went on to tease new music in addition to his new facial hair. "Using the unexpected time off to dig deep into this album I’ve been working on for over a year now. Can't wait to get it out in 2022. Hope your new year is off to a good start.
Though he's taking some time off right now, he's all set to resume his 'Beers On Me' tour in London, Ontario and then make his way throughout Canada and the United States until March. "People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said about kicking off the tour in Canada. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”
Bentley announced the first leg of his 'Beers on Beers Tour' back in May 2021, before the shows kicked off in mid-August with opening acts Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. This second leg features opening acts Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, and Tenille Arts.
Fingers crossed he'll play some of that new music he's been working on while out on tour!