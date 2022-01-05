New Year, New Look: Dierks Bentley Shows Off His New Mustache

It's a new year, so that means Dierks Bentley has an all-new look. He took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 5) to show off his new mustache.

"The #stacheis back! Thoughts??!" he captioned the post, which sees him donning long hair and a black beanie while hanging in the studio. He then went on to tease new music in addition to his new facial hair. "Using the unexpected time off to dig deep into this album I’ve been working on for over a year now. Can't wait to get it out in 2022. Hope your new year is off to a good start.