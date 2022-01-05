Salt Lake City's Newly Sworn-In Council Is Mostly LGBTQ, People Of Color

By Dani Medina

January 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Utah's capital city swore in a historic council on Monday where the majority of the members are of racial or ethnic minority as well as members who mostly identify as LGBTQ.

The Salt Lake City city council's minority-majority council comes just two years after Salt Lake City elected its first minority member, Ana Valdemoros, an immigrant from Argentina, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune.

Councilwoman Victoria Petro-Eschler said the new city council isn't just a "demographic novelty."

"This diversity is important because of what it means for how work gets done in our city," said Petro-Eschler, a Latina woman who represents the racially and ethnically diverse District 1.

Alejandro Puy, a gay immigrant from Argentina, represents areas including Poplar Grove and Glendale. Darin Mano, a gay Japanese American, who has longtime been a "magnet for LGBTQ individuals who have found less acceptance in places that are rural or more conservative," represents the Ballpark neighborhood, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. Chris Warton of District 3 and Amy Fowler of District 7 both identify as LGBTQ.

The only member of the council sworn in Monday who doesn't identify as LGBTQ or is a minority is Dan Dugan, a retired engineer and Navy officer who represents District 6.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices