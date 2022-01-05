Why A Kentucky Toddler Got A Letter From The Queen

A 2-year-old toddler from Florence, Kentucky, adorably dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II for Halloween — and she recently received praise from the Queen herself.

Jalayne Sutherland wore a baby blue coat with a matching hat and a pink purse, complete with pearls and a white wig for Halloween last year. She posed with her family's corgis, Rascal and Jack, according to WLKY. The corgis, of course, a nod to the Queen's love of dogs — she has two corgis and one dorgi.

Jalayne's mother, Katelyn Sutherland, posted the photos of her daughter on social media where friends were encouraging her to send the pictures to Buckingham Palace. She didn't expect to hear back, but she sent the photos anyway.

In a letter dated December 9, the Sutherlands received a reply from the Queen's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison. According to TODAY, the letter said:

The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.

Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.

Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.

Katelyn Sutherland she was honored The Queen and lady-in-waiting took the time to write back.

"We’re just really grateful that the Lady-in-Waiting took time to write back to us. This is something that we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives," she told WLKY.