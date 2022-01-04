Jill Biden To Visit Kentucky This Week To Survey Tornado Relief Efforts

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Kentucky this week, nearly a month after the state has been struck with a string of deadly tornadoes.

Biden, alongside Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, will "survey recovery efforts following the devastation from recent tornadoes."

“The First Lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need,” Biden's office said, according to WLKY.

Biden will arrive in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday morning before traveling to Bowling Green. In Bowling Green, Biden, the Beshears and Hooks will tour the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.

The First Lady's trip to Kentucky comes several weeks after President Joe Biden's visit in the tornado-damaged state where he "amended the major disaster declaration he issued on Sunday to increase federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures from 75 to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period from the date of declaration," according to The Hill.

"I intend to do whatever it takes as long as it takes to support your state, your local leaders, as you recover and rebuild, and you will recover and rebuild," Joe Biden said when he was in Kentucky.