Beloved Tucson Pizzeria Closing After 37 Years In Operation

By Ginny Reese

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A beloved pizza shop in Tucson is permanently closing after 37 years in business, reported KGUN 9. The pizzeria will close to the public next month, so you only have a little time to grab the last of the shop's pizza creations.

Tino's Pizza made the announcement on Wednesday that it will be shutting its doors for good on February 2nd. The pizza shop is located at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Tino's Pizza Tucson wrote on Facebook:

"After 37 amazing years it is time to retire Dino’s legacy. Tino’s Pizza will be closing its doors February 2, 2022. We invite you to celebrate the end of an era with us. We appreciate all the love and support. For those who inquire, Tino’s Pizza is not for sale."

After 37 amazing years it is time to retire Dino’s legacy. Tino’s Pizza will be closing its doors February 2, 2022. We...

Posted by Tinos Pizza Tucson on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The comments were filled with love from devoted customers. One Facebook user commented:

"Noooo! You are my favorite pizza place. So sad to read this."

Another wrote:

"I am bummed because you have the best pizza! I have never been disappointed in the service or food. Thank you for feeding my family for years. Wishing you all only the best!"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices