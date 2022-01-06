Beloved Tucson Pizzeria Closing After 37 Years In Operation

A beloved pizza shop in Tucson is permanently closing after 37 years in business, reported KGUN 9. The pizzeria will close to the public next month, so you only have a little time to grab the last of the shop's pizza creations.

Tino's Pizza made the announcement on Wednesday that it will be shutting its doors for good on February 2nd. The pizza shop is located at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Tino's Pizza Tucson wrote on Facebook:

"After 37 amazing years it is time to retire Dino’s legacy. Tino’s Pizza will be closing its doors February 2, 2022. We invite you to celebrate the end of an era with us. We appreciate all the love and support. For those who inquire, Tino’s Pizza is not for sale."