Cardi B Reveals Her 4-Month Old Son's First Words

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is enjoying time as mom of two, and is never shy about celebrating her babies' special moments. On Wednesday, the "WAP" rapper took to social media to share with her millions of followers that her four-month old son with husband Offset --- whose name she has yet to reveal --- has already begun talking. Cardi shared via her Instagram story:

"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking. I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? 'Yeah? ' Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah! '"

The star went on to share that her baby boy wasn't responding in baby talk, but actual full words, adding that he was watching Cocomelon when he said "hello" while singing along with the popular children's show. Cardi shared while turning to her son:

"I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal. This s--- is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7. You're talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You're talking for real."

This isn't the first time the star gave her fans an update about her youngest child. Just last month, she shared that her son was already a pro when it came to holding his own bottle, tweeting:

"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already. Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

Cardi and Offset may have two, young geniuses on their hands.

