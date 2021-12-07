Cardi B Gives A Sweet Update On Her 3-Month Old Baby Boy

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is loving motherhood!

The 29-year old mom of two may be booked and busy these days, but she never misses a moment to shine the spotlight on her babies. On Monday, Cardi took to Twitter to give an update on her baby boy, whom she gave birth to back in September with husband Offset. Cardi gushed about her little bundle of joy:

"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already. Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

The "WAP" rapper, who recently made history as the first female rapper to have two diamond records, has yet to reveal the name of three-month old baby boy. However, last month, she let fans in on why she hadn't been tweeting or being her usual, social self on the Internet.

"I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it's been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I'll keep you posted tho."

She even got candid about her difficult experience giving birth to her son, sharing with fans via her Instagram story:

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread. But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?' You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys."

Either way, mommy-hood looks good on Cardi, and hasn't stopped her from continuing to make history.

