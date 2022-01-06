Kane Brown Reveals Country Singer Inspired Him To Get Ripped

Kane Brown is one of the fittest men in country music — and he just revealed which country artist inspired him. The “One Mississippi” artist credited Granger Smith, who opened for him. Brown recalled in an interview with Men’s Health that Smith “was just so shredded,” and “I told them, from then on, ‘Just wait, I’m going to get ripped,’ and every day since then, I’ve started working out.”

Dishing about his workout routine while on the road, Brown explained to Men’s Health that his commitment to working out has resulted in more energy, including when playing with his daughter, Kingsley Rose, 2. He also revealed that when he gets his weight to 210 or 215, that’s when he’ll “definitely be the fittest guy in country music.” See what else he said about his fitness routines here.