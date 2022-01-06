New Album Alert: The 1975 Share Footage From Inside The Studio

It's official: The 1975 is recording a new album. Singer Matty Healy shared footage from the studio on Instagram, first posting a black and white video clip showing him strumming an acoustic guitar and singing a song while instruments and recording gear are set up behind him. He captioned that post "Part 5 Day 1."

The second one is a black and white photo that shows the whole, wide open space, scattered with gear and instruments. He simply captioned the picture "Day 2."

The 1975's manager Jamie Oborne also posted a photo of a "to do" list on his Instagram story that one had one item: "Make great record."

See all three posts below.