New Album Alert: The 1975 Share Footage From Inside The Studio

By Katrina Nattress

January 7, 2022

Reading Festival 2019 - Day One
Photo: Getty Images Europe

It's official: The 1975 is recording a new album. Singer Matty Healy shared footage from the studio on Instagram, first posting a black and white video clip showing him strumming an acoustic guitar and singing a song while instruments and recording gear are set up behind him. He captioned that post "Part 5 Day 1."

The second one is a black and white photo that shows the whole, wide open space, scattered with gear and instruments. He simply captioned the picture "Day 2."

The 1975's manager Jamie Oborne also posted a photo of a "to do" list on his Instagram story that one had one item: "Make great record."

See all three posts below.

Healy has been hinting that The 1975 was working on new music for a while now. Back in August, he declared that he was working on "another classic record," and in October played a surprise acoustic set opening for Phoebe Bridgers where he debuted two new songs, one titled "New York."

He's also was teasing music from the pre-1975 band Drive Like I Do last year.

“There’s a lot of people asking me about Drive Like I Do," Healy said in an Instagram Story video last February. "Drive Like I Do was the band that we were before The 1975, so it’s kind of as humble as it was."

“There’s the old music, there’s a little bit of new music. I’m not gonna make a fanfare about it. It’s not coming out today, but it’s coming out pretty soon," he continued. "That’ll be a nice little thing. There’s loads of things going on, coming out, so I’m excited.”

The 1975
