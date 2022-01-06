During a recent episode of her 'Conversations With Olivia Jade' podcast, Olivia Jade Gianulli addressed a "big misconception" about her involvement in the college admissions bribery scheme that landed both her parents in jail. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant wants everyone to know she worked hard as a high school student.

“There is a big misconception about me, I feel at least personally, where I get that comment of, ‘You don’t work hard.’ I didn’t have to start my YouTube when I was 14, I did put in a lot of work,” she began. “There are always rumors floating around about my grades: ‘She clearly didn’t work hard. She must have failed school.’ I don’t even think I’ve ever said this publicly, but in high school, I had straight A’s and I worked really hard at school.”

Despite working hard, Gianulli says she's aware she still has a privilege that gives her a leg up. “I am super aware that I’ve been given opportunities because of my parents and I know that I live a very blessed and fortunate and privileged life,” she said. “But then there’s also a part of me that feels… it’s tricky. It’s hard to speak on because I know that to the average human, I have it easy.”

“I started [therapy] a few years ago when things went sideways in my family and with the college scandal,” she continued. “I just needed somebody to talk to. … When I first started, I wanted it to be good and everything to be healed and all of this to work overnight or within a week’s span, and I feel like it’s been years, and I’m still dealing with things and I still have so many questions.”