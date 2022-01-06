Texas Man Arrested For Driving With Lit BBQ Pit In Truck While Intoxicated

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2022

Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook

A Texas man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a lit barbecue pit in the bed of his truck that created a large fire. The man was also intoxicated and was in possession of cocaine, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies responded to the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Houston, Texas, in reports to a truck on fire, Constable Mark Herman's Office posted on Facebook on Thursday. Upon arrival, officials discovered what was in the bed of Jay Rojas' truck — a lit BBQ pit that was causing a large fire.

Rojas, 40, displayed signs of intoxication, according to deputies. He did not pass the field sobriety tests. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

He was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Bond and court information "have not been set at this time," Herman's office said.

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT FOR DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND POSSESSION OF COCAINE! On January 5, 2022, deputies with...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Thursday, January 6, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices