Texas Man Arrested For Driving With Lit BBQ Pit In Truck While Intoxicated

A Texas man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a lit barbecue pit in the bed of his truck that created a large fire. The man was also intoxicated and was in possession of cocaine, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies responded to the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Houston, Texas, in reports to a truck on fire, Constable Mark Herman's Office posted on Facebook on Thursday. Upon arrival, officials discovered what was in the bed of Jay Rojas' truck — a lit BBQ pit that was causing a large fire.

Rojas, 40, displayed signs of intoxication, according to deputies. He did not pass the field sobriety tests. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

He was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Bond and court information "have not been set at this time," Herman's office said.