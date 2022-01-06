This Is What Nevada Is Worst At

We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and the same goes for each of the states. Some states excel in areas that other states struggle in.

It's Rosy determined what each state is worst at. The website states, "These categories run the gamut, from worst place to enjoy happy hour to worst place to be a working mom. These issues often stem from the culture, demographic, and values of the state, meaning the state's "worst in" category offers it a chance to reflect on what it needs to work on."

According to the website, Nevada is worst at lasting marriages. The website explains:

"Who would have thought that Las Vegas' state has the highest divorce rates? There are about 4.5 divorces per 1,000 people in Nevada, partly because it makes getting a divorce easier than most states. For example, uncontested divorces can be finalized in just 10 days."

Some other states' biggest weaknesses included trivial things like fast food, having no major sports teams, and even walking. Other states struggled with health-related things such as smoking, excessive drinking, binge drinking, and long emergency room wait times. Some states struggle with issues such as the gender pay gap, female representation, teacher salaries, and homelessness.

