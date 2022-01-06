Two Oklahoma Cities Among The Worst For An Active Lifestyle

By Ginny Reese

January 6, 2022

It's much easier to reach certain fitness goals when you live in a city that is suitable for an active lifestyle. Some cities have great mountains for hiking while others may have tons of greenways and parks for walking, running, or biking.

WalletHub released a list of the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle.

According to the list, two Oklahoma cities placed among the worst for an active lifestyle.

Tulsa came in at number 70, followed by Oklahoma City at number 75. Tulsa was 76th overall for 'budget and participation.' Oklahoma City was 79th overall for 'sports and outdoors.'

Here are the top ten best cities for an active lifestyle:

  1. San Francisco, CA
  2. Chicago, IL
  3. New York, NY
  4. San Diego, CA
  5. Honolulu, HI
  6. Los Angeles, CA
  7. Portland, OR
  8. Philadelphia, PA
  9. Denver, CO
  10. Seattle, WA

Here are the top ten worst cities for an active lifestyle:

  1. North Las Vegas, NV
  2. Winston-Salem, NC
  3. Wichita, KS
  4. Fort Wayne, IN
  5. Irving, TX
  6. San Bernardino, CA
  7. Santa Ana, CA
  8. Newark, NJ
  9. Bakersfield, CA
  10. Jersey City, NJ

Click here to check out the full study.

