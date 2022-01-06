Voodoo Doughnut Teases New Location In Portland Metro Area
By Zuri Anderson
January 6, 2022
Voodoo Doughnut has been busy lately. Between launching a new donut flavor and bringing back classic faves, it seems the popular Portland donut chain may be opening another location next week, according to KOIN 6.
Reporters learned the company will be opening its first Washington state store next Tuesday, January 11. The location? Vancouver!
"Why not Vancouver? Why do people have to come across the bridge to get great donuts?" Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz told KOIN 6 when asked about the location. The new location will be at the 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive location, which used to be a Chase Bank branch. It will offer third-party delivery and curbside pickup.
"It’s a perfect location. At the hub where things are happening, and it’s really bringing the Vancouver Mall back to life," Schultz says, adding that he's been looking for the perfect Vancouver site since he joined the company nearly five years ago. The CEO also wanted to emphasize one thing about the new store:
"This is Voodoo Vancouver, it’s not Voodoo Portland. Although people really enjoy going to Portland, I think this has its own twist. And it’s a chance for people to live and enjoy a little bit of that ‘wackiness’ that Voodoo’s known for in Vancouver."
Reporters say the ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the new Vancouver Voodoo Doughnut will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.