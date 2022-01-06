Voodoo Doughnut Teases New Location In Portland Metro Area

Voodoo Doughnut has been busy lately. Between launching a new donut flavor and bringing back classic faves, it seems the popular Portland donut chain may be opening another location next week, according to KOIN 6.

Reporters learned the company will be opening its first Washington state store next Tuesday, January 11. The location? Vancouver!

"Why not Vancouver? Why do people have to come across the bridge to get great donuts?" Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz told KOIN 6 when asked about the location. The new location will be at the 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive location, which used to be a Chase Bank branch. It will offer third-party delivery and curbside pickup.