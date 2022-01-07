Here's How Atlanta Braves Fans Can Take A Pic With The World Series Trophy

Georgians held massive celebrations to mark the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series victory in November. Now, loyal fans can get a close-up look at the World Series Trophy.

The Atlanta Braves announced on social media that fans can stop by the clubhouse store to pose with the trophy. Here are the details: “Take a photo with the World Series Trophy! @Braves Clubhouse Store at @TruistPark Sunday, 1/9 & 1/16: 12pm-6pm No purchase necessary.”

Following the World Series win, the Atlanta Braves also earned the The Sports Illustrated Team of the Year title. “Few teams capture the heart of its city en route to a long-awaited championship quite like the Braves did in 2021. That's why Atlanta took home this year's Sports Illustrated Team of the Year Award,” Sports Illustrated explained at the time. “It was time to party like it's 1995 in Atlanta on Nov. 2. The Braves secured their first World Series in nearly two decades this season with a postseason run for the ages, including a World Series victory over the Astros in six games”