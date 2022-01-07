Jimmie Allen Shares Birthday Tribute To 'My Beautiful Wife' & It's Adorable

Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot in a romantic, close-knit ceremony last year. The guest list included Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich, Chuck Wicks and others. Sharing photos from the wedding, the celeb couple tagged the location at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Her birthday wasn’t the first time Allen shared a sweet message to his wife. After the 55th annual CMA Awards in November, Allen said he was thankful to have her with him: “She’s been my rock during this crazy journey. People ask what keeps me grounded, well it’s her. I’m gone a lot but her love and support never changes. I’m so thankful to have her in my life. Wouldn’t be here without her. It’s her love and support that keeps me focused and motivated on days where exhaustion is overwhelming. 🖤”