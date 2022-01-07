Jimmie Allen Shares Birthday Tribute To 'My Beautiful Wife' & It's Adorable

By Kelly Fisher

January 7, 2022

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Jimmie Allen took to social media to share a birthday message to his wife, Alexis Gale, and it’ll give you all the feels. The “Freedom Was A Highway” singer praised his wife’s patience and love, thanked her for being his rock, and calling it the “most beautiful thing I have ever seen” to watch her with their children. Allen wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. Your patience and love is God like. There are days where I’m so frustrated and exhausted but you remind me of my purpose and give me a push to keep going. Thank you for being my rock. Watching you mother our children is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. I love you 🖤”

Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot in a romantic, close-knit ceremony last year. The guest list included Darius RuckerTyler RichChuck Wicks and others. Sharing photos from the wedding, the celeb couple tagged the location at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Her birthday wasn’t the first time Allen shared a sweet message to his wife. After the 55th annual CMA Awards in November, Allen said he was thankful to have her with him: “She’s been my rock during this crazy journey. People ask what keeps me grounded, well it’s her. I’m gone a lot but her love and support never changes. I’m so thankful to have her in my life. Wouldn’t be here without her. It’s her love and support that keeps me focused and motivated on days where exhaustion is overwhelming. 🖤”

