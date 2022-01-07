Things are heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The unexpected couple is reportedly "getting more serious" following their romantic getaway to the Bahamas.

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now," a source told Us Weekly. "They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair. Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”

Since hitting off while Kardashian was hosting Saturday Night Live, Davidson has reportedly grown close with his new girlfriend's family. The 29-year-old comedian “bonded with her entire family,” including her four kids, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, as well as her sisters and her mom.

Davidson isn't the only one who's gotten the seal of approval. His mom, Amy, is fond of Kardashian. The two women have met and Davidson's mom “thinks she’s very sweet,” the insider dished.

“Kim is so happy and light when she’s with Pete,” the source continued. “They seem like they’ve been together longer than they have been because of how comfortable they seem together. They’re always touching, and their chemistry is off the charts.”

Another source close to Kardashian raved about the KKW Beauty founder's blossoming romance to People, as well. "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source explained. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Davidson's willingness to travel across the country to spend time with her has made Kardashian super happy, too. "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," People's source continued.

"She still loves the attention," the insider said of Davidson's actions. "They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."