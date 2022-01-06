Kim Kardashian Posts New Bikini Pic On Trip To Bahamas With Pete Davidson

By Kelly Fisher

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have arrived in the Bahamas. The reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted taking a boat ride. Kardashian appears to be soaking up the sunshine in the Bahamas — she took to Instagram on Thursday morning (January 6) with a bikini photo from the trip. She captioned her latest post as a nod to pop icon Mariah Carey: “Sweet sweet fantasy baby.”

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. Kardashian and Davidson were spotted held hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, and since then, Kardashian is reportedly “falling” for Davidson. They officially started dating in November.

E News!, one of the outlets to share the photos of the celeb couple, reports that an unnamed source told the entertainment publication that the relationship is “getting serious,” and they’re making it work despite living on opposite ends of the country: “He has been hanging out at her house more. She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

Davidson and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum are reportedly staying in a private home on the water with Simon Huck and other close friends, according to TMZ.

