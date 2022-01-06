Kim Kardashian Posts New Bikini Pic On Trip To Bahamas With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have arrived in the Bahamas. The reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted taking a boat ride. Kardashian appears to be soaking up the sunshine in the Bahamas — she took to Instagram on Thursday morning (January 6) with a bikini photo from the trip. She captioned her latest post as a nod to pop icon Mariah Carey: “Sweet sweet fantasy baby.”

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first sparked dating rumors in late October, following Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. Kardashian and Davidson were spotted held hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, and since then, Kardashian is reportedly “falling” for Davidson. They officially started dating in November.