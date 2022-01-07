LISTEN: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who'll Be Next Steelers Offensive Leader

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes his offense is in good hands moving forward amid his upcoming retirement.

Roethlisberger praised several young offensive players during an appearance on the DVE Morning Show Friday (January 7), specifically singling out running back Najee Harris, who he referred to as a "special, special player."

"Najee is gonna be the ring leader of that group in terms of his play," Roethlisberger said of the first-round draft pick, while also praising fellow rookies Pat Freiermuth and Dan Moore. "He wants to do great. Every play, he wants to run for a touchdown. He wants every play to be a home run. And as he grows and learns, he's gonna understand that not every play is going to be a home run and he's gotta kind of pick and choose his battles. I've seen him grow and do that and learn from that. It's been fun to watch his growth."

Roethlisberger finished Monday's (January 3) 26-14 win against the Cleveland Browns with 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24 of 46 passing, an emotional final regular season game at Heinz Field.

Harris provided the final score on a 37-yard touchdown run with 0:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tre Norwood intercepted Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Cleveland's ensuing offensive drive with 0:10 remaining to give Roethlisberger one more possession, leading to a quarterback kneel, which the 39-year-old called "the best play in football when you're an offensive player."

The Steelers (8-7-1) must defeat the rival Baltimore Ravens (8-8) on Sunday (January 9) and need the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14), as well as the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) matchup to not end in a tie in order to clinch a postseason berth.

You can listed to Roethlisberger's appearance on the DVE Morning Show in the link below.