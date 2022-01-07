Maren Morris Relives Her Nashville Beginnings In 'Circles Around This Town'

One night as Maren Morris had a “late-night porch hang” with her husband and fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, the wheels began to turn for her new single. “And we wrote it the next day.”

Morris, 31, released “Circles Around This Town” and its music video on Friday (January 7). It delves into Morris’ story of moving to Nashville and striving to find success in the music industry. The video for the reflective song begins with Morris pouring a bowl of cereal in the kitchen, when she hears Reba McEntire’s voice narrating a commercial for a hotline number, and calling out Morris directly: “Have you had a crisis? Are you going in circles? Have you cussed on a Sunday? Hey! Little brunette pacing around that kitchen! Yeah, I’m talking to you. Get up off your butt and go see what life can be like in humble Nashville, Tennessee. Call our hotline today.”

That’s when Morris gets in the car and embarks on her journey to Music City, unsure of how she “trusted a Montero with the AC busted,” to get her all the way to Nashville. The Texas-born country singer recalled showing up to her first apartment with her first and last month’s rent and two deposits: “Thank God I was an optimist.”