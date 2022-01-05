Maren Morris Might Have Secretly Teased Her New Music Video For Months

By Kelly Fisher

January 5, 2022

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris fans are “freaking out” about the new music video she’s premiering on Friday (January 7)… and it turns out, Morris may have been dropping hints for months.

Morris confirmed on her social media channels this week that the release of “Circles Around This Town” is days away, shedding some light after she shared a mysterious message that seemed to hint that something new was coming soon. On Wednesday (January 5), Morris took to her social media channels again, captioning “Thank God I was an optimist. 🙌🏼” along with a few photos of what appear to be snapshots from the upcoming music video. Some fans might even notice that she may have subtly teased the upcoming single for months. On November 16, Morris shared a photo that’s presumably from the set of the “Circles Around This Town” music video on Twitter. See the photos here:

In September, Morris seemingly teased that new music was coming soon, signaling a new “era” of her music and her “happiest work.” She said at the time: “The GIRL chapter (plus a pandemic) have been, quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far. I learned so much about my heart, my marriage, my anxiety, my motherhood [and] my ego. But what I [truly] grew closer to was you [the fans]…I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can give birth to what I have been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work.”

