Oklahoma City Residents Complaining About Rancid Smells From Nearby Plant

Many Oklahoma City residents are complaining about the rancid smells coming from a nearby plant, reported KOCO. The worst part is that they all feel as if no one is listening to their complaints.

Oklahoma City officials say that they hear the complaints from the public, but the plant is working normally. Erin Hatfield, director of communications with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said, "This treatment plant is operating as it should."

Michelann Ooten, spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Utilities Department, said, "We do understand and feel for those neighbors there who are dealing with an odor issue."

Some residents still feel as if that isn't the case.

Scott Hasson, a nearby resident, said, "Our quality of life has been significantly impacted, and then I realized the city's not going to fix this without some more pressure that I can apply."

Residents said that they've taken the issue to the city numerous times, but they still feel like they've been pushed aside. "They seem to just be blowing me off. They're blowing off all of our residents," Hasson said. "They talked about that they have a plan in place to try to fix the smells that are coming out of this plant."

Though there isn't a timeline yet, the city says they are willing to work with any resident who still has further questions.