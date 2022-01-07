Thomas Rhett Shares Hilarious Video Of His Wife Wiping Out Over A Fence

Middle Tennesseans took to social media to document their snow day adventures, including country singer-songwriters. Thomas Rhett’s snow day post might be the funniest one.

The “Slow Down Summer” singer took to Instagram with a video of his efforts to help his wife, Lauren Akins, learn how to hop a fence. Rhett laughs in the background as the viewer sees one failed attempt, and then he tries to explain how to make it over: “Honey, lift up, put a foot up, and then use your arms to wrap you around.” Akins made it over the fence and collapsed in the snow on the other side, laughing the whole time as her husband approaches to help her up. Akins also took to Instagram, but opted to share a cute selfie of the two of them “just walking (or flipping over a fence in @thomasrhettakins insta…) in a winter wonderland.” See their snow day adventures here: