Thomas Rhett Shares Hilarious Video Of His Wife Wiping Out Over A Fence

By Kelly Fisher

January 7, 2022

The 54th Annual CMA Awards - Backstage and Audience
Photo: Getty Images

Middle Tennesseans took to social media to document their snow day adventures, including country singer-songwriters. Thomas Rhett’s snow day post might be the funniest one.

The “Slow Down Summer” singer took to Instagram with a video of his efforts to help his wife, Lauren Akins, learn how to hop a fence. Rhett laughs in the background as the viewer sees one failed attempt, and then he tries to explain how to make it over: “Honey, lift up, put a foot up, and then use your arms to wrap you around.” Akins made it over the fence and collapsed in the snow on the other side, laughing the whole time as her husband approaches to help her up. Akins also took to Instagram, but opted to share a cute selfie of the two of them “just walking (or flipping over a fence in @thomasrhettakins insta…) in a winter wonderland.” See their snow day adventures here:

Rhett and Akins are known for being “couple goals,” but Rhett admitted in a new interview with his record label that their first kiss wasn’t exactly perfect. He recalled that their first kiss “was 15 on my parents’ trampoline, and we literally clanked teeth… I mean, there is no recovering from that. But somehow, someway it did.” Now, they’re going on 10 years of marriage and just celebrated their first Christmas as a family of six, after welcoming Lillie Carolina Akins in November. Lillie joins big sisters Willa GrayAda James, and Lennon Love.

