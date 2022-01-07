These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The Most Fun In The U.S.

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. However even some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas still have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities, including 150 of the most populated cities, across the country to determine which are the most fun, and several in North Carolina made the cut.

So which North Carolina cities are some of the most fun in the country?

No. 37: Raleigh

No. 55: Charlotte

No. 71: Durham

No. 90: Greensboro

No. 96: Winston-Salem

No. 117: Fayetteville

While several of the cities ranked in the top half of the list, Raleigh came out on top as the most fun city in North Carolina. The capital even made the Top 25 in the nightlife/parties category. Charlotte was tied for first in the most park playgrounds per capita while Durham and Winston-Salem have some of the lowest average prices for beer and lowest movie costs in the country, respectively.

These are the Top 10 most fun cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana San Fransisco, California Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water and amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, ideal weather, bar accessibility, music venues per capita, average price of party ticket, average food/drink price, movie costs, cost of living, and many more.

Check out the full report here.