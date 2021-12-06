These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In The U.S.

There's more than one "Sin City" in America, and six are right here in North Carolina.

Even if a city praised for its virtues, no place is without is own vices. From gambling and smoking to excessive drinking and laziness, plenty of Americans face health issues and struggles with addiction. WalletHub released a list comparing over 180 cities across the country to determine which were the most "sinful," and six in North Carolina made the cut.

So which North Carolina cities are some of the most "sinful" in America?

No. 54: Charlotte

No. 75: Fayetteville

No. 95: Greensboro

No. 111: Raleigh

No. 149: Durham

No. 156: Winston-Salem

Of the six counties included in the list, four came in either the middle of the list or lower, ranking relatively low across various determining factors. Charlotte and Fayetteville, however, were included in the top half of the list. According to a breakdown of the list, Charlotte ranked high in both lust and vanity while Fayetteville had high scores in anger and hatred as well as excesses and vices.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across seven factors: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. These factors were then evaluated using 37 relevant metrics, including violent crimes per 1,000 residents, bully rate, number of mass shootings, share of obese adults, excessive drinking, casinos per capita, adult entertainment establishments per capita, teen birth rate, tanning salons per capita, volunteer rate, share of adults not exercising, and more.

Check out the full report here.