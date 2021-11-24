Here's The Best Florida Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Zuri Anderson
November 24, 2021
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown goes across America. The Food Network star has visited restaurants from coast to coast, putting the spotlight on local favorites and their delicious dishes.
Thousands of eateries have been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (DDD), and Fieri has made plenty of stops in the Sunshine State. But with so many featured spots to choose from, what's the best of the best from Fieri's visits?
Delish has the answer for that. They pinpointed the best DDD-featured restaurant in every state, including Florida! According to writers, the best spot that's been on the show is...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"The 11th Street Diner's retro interior and late-night service has made it a beloved South Beach institution since 1992. However, its outstanding menu was put on the map when Guy Fieri visited on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The host sampled the pork chops with apples and raisins and proclaimed it one of the show's greatest pork chops."
You can find the restaurant at 1065 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. They offer dine-in and curbside pickup.
Click here to see Delish's full list. If you want to see every Miami restaurant that's been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, click here.