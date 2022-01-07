VIDEO: Thieves Terrorize Minneapolis Family, ‘Sleep Is Not A Thing Anymore’

A Minneapolis family is living in fear after car thieves shot at their house twice.

According to WCCO, a family stopped a carjacking outside of their home and posted it on social media. They now believe that the car thieves have shot up their home twice in retaliation.

Both shootings were caught on camera through their Ring doorbell.

"It's been tough to focus on work, and sleep is not a thing anymore," the family's mom told WCCO.

The first incident occurred on December 28, when the mother noticed someone trying to steal her neighbor's car.

"I look out the window, you know, and there's guys standing there trying to, you know, open the car door from the inside, trying to climb into the window," she stated.

The mother woke up her husband and he ran downstairs. When he yelled to the thieves, they began to shoot at the house.

"The first turned around and shot two shots at him, and so he, you know, came back into the house closed the door. And then four more shots rang out," she added.

One of the bullets made it inside the home, almost striking one of the children.

"My 2-year-old is laying in the bed and my 6-year-old is laying up top him, and the bullet comes right, you know, in between the two of them," she told WCCO.

The following morning, two people were caught on camera again shooting at the house.

"Our neighbors are like 'They got out, they shot directly at your house seven times and sped off.' There's children behind these walls; there's working families behind these walls," the mother said. "There's good people that are living right here in this community that does not want to see it like this. The only way that things are going to stop is if the community gets together with the police and figure out a plan."

The family is still waiting for police to respond to the concerns over the dangerous acts going on in the community.