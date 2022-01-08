Warrant: Texas Teacher Locked Son With COVID-19 In Trunk To Avoid Exposure

A Houston-area teacher is accused of locking her 13-year-old son infected with COVID-19 in the trunk of her moving car because she didn't want to be exposed.

According to Click 2 Houston, the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Sarah Beam, a teacher at Cypress Falls High School. Beam, 41, was charged with endangering a child.

On January 3, Beam, 41, visited a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Harris County, according to court documents obtained by Click 2 Houston. A witness reported hearing something in the trunk and when Beam opened the trunk, a boy was found inside lying down.

The witnesses told Beam they would not administer a COVID-19 test until the child was moved to the back seat of her car. Witnesses then called the police. Beam told authorities she was taking her son to the testing site for more tests after he tested positive for COVID-19 and he was in the trunk because she wanted to protect herself from being exposed, documents show.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released the following statement regarding Beam's arrest warrant:

CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.

Beam, employed by the district since 2011, is currently on administrative leave.