At Least 6 Dead, 32 Injured After Wall Of Rock Falls On Boaters

At least six people died and others were injured after a slab of rock broke off a cliff and fell onto boaters near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake Saturday (January 8).

Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, confirmed the six casualties and said 20 others are believed to be missing as officials attempt to identify them, the Associated Press reports.

Officials reported at least 32 individuals experienced injuries in relation to the incident, however, most were released from local hospitals on Saturday night.

Video captured during the incident showed several small boats moving toward an area near the rock cliff on Furnas Lake when the rock appeared to crack and a large piece dropped onto at least two of the boats.

Estevo said the accident occurred in the area where the lake sits between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, which is where the boats initially traveled from.

The press office of Minas Gerais confirmed to the AP that divers and helicopters were deployed to aid the fire department's response.

Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema sent his condolences to the victims and confirmed the Government of Minas was present at the scene in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter account Saturday, (which was translated from Portuguese).