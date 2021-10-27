WATCH: Boats Break Free On Cape Cod Amid Nor'Easter Devastation

Several boats on Cape Cod reportedly broke free amid the devastation of nor'easter as the storm continues to hit the northeastern region of the United States.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department's Twitter account announced "a couple of boats have broken free from their moorings" alongside a video showing one boat being secured in place during the strong storm.

"This one was secured in place by the @Plymouth_Harbor crew until conditions improve and the boat can be removed," the post stated.

Numerous other boat were removed from the Cape Cod waters in preparation for the storm ahead of time.