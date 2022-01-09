Denver Broncos Make Decision On Vic Fangio's Future With Team

The Denver Broncos announced the firing of head coach Vic Fangio Sunday (January 9) morning after three seasons with the franchise.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported Fangio's termination, which was later confirmed by Broncos CEO Joe Ellis in a statement on the team's official website, noting general manager George Paton would lead the head coaching search to find Fangio's long-term replacement.

"This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," Ellis said. "For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.

"George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George's ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search."