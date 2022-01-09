Denver Broncos Make Decision On Vic Fangio's Future With Team
By Jason Hall
January 9, 2022
The Denver Broncos announced the firing of head coach Vic Fangio Sunday (January 9) morning after three seasons with the franchise.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported Fangio's termination, which was later confirmed by Broncos CEO Joe Ellis in a statement on the team's official website, noting general manager George Paton would lead the head coaching search to find Fangio's long-term replacement.
"This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," Ellis said. "For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.
"George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George's ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search."
“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022
GM George Paton on parting ways with Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/P8Ztj3PUBm
Fangio, 63, spent more than 30 NFL seasons working as an assistant coach before getting his first head coaching opportunity with the Broncos in 2019.
Denver went 19-30 during the past three seasons, which included back-to-back last place finishes in the AFC West Division standings in 2020 and 2021.
"To the players, coaches and staff: Thank you for the fight and character you showed each and every week," Fangio said in a statement released by the team. "No matter the adversity, circumstances or challenges we faced, you never backed down. I am proud to be associated with this group of fighters and competitors. I appreciate you all.
"To Broncos fans: Thank you for your support, passion and how much you care about the Broncos. You are the reason Denver is one of the NFL's best football towns.
"The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things. The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best."
A statement from Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/SH4z0fDFcm— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 9, 2022
The Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-24, on Saturday (January 8) hours before Fangio's termination was announced.