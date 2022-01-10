$5000 Reward For Info On 'Armed & Dangerous' Inmate Wanted In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
January 10, 2022
Colorado authorities are offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous man who escaped from jail last month.
The La Plata County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Elias Buck escaped from the county jail on December 27, 2021, while serving time for motor vehicle theft. FOX 31 noted, however, that Buck has "a lengthy roster in several different crime jurisdictions."
Come Saturday (January 8), deputies revealed that Buck allegedly shot a Farmington police officer during a DUI stop Friday morning (January 7). They also say Buck's girlfriend, 28-year-old Victoria Rossi, was with him at the time of the incident.
ATTENTION: There is a $5,000 reward for any information leading up to the arrest of, Elias Buck. All tips and...Posted by La Plata County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 8, 2022
Officer Joseph Barreto, who was shot, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.
"Mr. Buck has made statements that he 'will not go back to jail' and his actions last night demonstrate that he is very dangerous," according to the sheriff's office. "If you see him, please make no attempt to contact him but call 911 immediately."
Authorities believe Buck is in the Four Corners area as of Saturday. If you have any information about him or Rossi, contact (970) 382-7553 or Durango Crime Stoppers at 970 247-1112.