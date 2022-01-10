$5000 Reward For Info On 'Armed & Dangerous' Inmate Wanted In Colorado

Colorado authorities are offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous man who escaped from jail last month.

The La Plata County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Elias Buck escaped from the county jail on December 27, 2021, while serving time for motor vehicle theft. FOX 31 noted, however, that Buck has "a lengthy roster in several different crime jurisdictions."

Come Saturday (January 8), deputies revealed that Buck allegedly shot a Farmington police officer during a DUI stop Friday morning (January 7). They also say Buck's girlfriend, 28-year-old Victoria Rossi, was with him at the time of the incident.