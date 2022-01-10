Bob Saget's Daughter Shares The Final Text He Sent To Her Before He Died

One of Bob Saget’s daughters shared the heartwarming final text message she received from her dad before he suddenly passed away on Sunday (January 9).

Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was on a comedy tour and just performed in Jacksonville on Saturday (January 8). The beloved Full House actor leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Aubrey, Saget’s eldest daughter, took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the last message she got from her dad. The touring comedian’s last message to his daughter was: “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” PEOPLE shared a statement from Saget’s family:

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget’s on-screen family also took to social media to share memories with their beloved co-star. John Stamos, who played Saget’s brother-in-law on Full House, said in an Instagram tribute signed from the cast that the TV family “became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”