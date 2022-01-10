'Circles Around This Town': Maren Morris Goes Behind The Scenes
By Kelly Fisher
January 10, 2022
Maren Morris delivered a behind-the-scenes look of her latest music video for “Circles Around This Town.” Morris just debuted the autobiographical single, months after teasing a new era of music.
“Circles Around This Town” reflects on Morris’ story of moving to Nashville and striving for success in the music industry. The behind-the-scenes video shared to TikTok includes snapshots of Morris filming all the major scenes, including pouring a bowl of cereal in the kitchen, opening the door to a congratulatory cake delivery, and, of course, driving in circles. Morris sings about trusting “a Montero with the AC busted,” to get her all the way to Nashville. Check out the behind-the-scenes look at the “Circles Around This Town” music video here:
@marenmorris
Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
Morris previously recalled to iHeartCountry that she arrived in Nashville and “I just got immediately humbled when I got here nine years ago and realized everyone in Nashville is a great songwriter and you better get in line. …I think I ultimately wanted this song to feel like a trip down memory lane, but also hopefully positive and inspiring for any aspiring songwriter out there or just dream-haver,” she said. “ I think that it’s always about... ‘don’t give up your daydream, don’t stop chasing down your life dream.’” See the music video here: