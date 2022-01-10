'Circles Around This Town': Maren Morris Goes Behind The Scenes

Maren Morris delivered a behind-the-scenes look of her latest music video for “Circles Around This Town.” Morris just debuted the autobiographical single, months after teasing a new era of music.

“Circles Around This Town” reflects on Morris’ story of moving to Nashville and striving for success in the music industry. The behind-the-scenes video shared to TikTok includes snapshots of Morris filming all the major scenes, including pouring a bowl of cereal in the kitchen, opening the door to a congratulatory cake delivery, and, of course, driving in circles. Morris sings about trusting “a Montero with the AC busted,” to get her all the way to Nashville. Check out the behind-the-scenes look at the “Circles Around This Town” music video here: