Dolphins Makes A Surprising Move With Staff

By Jason Hall

January 10, 2022

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Miami Dolphins have announced a surprising move on the Monday (January 10) after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

The Dolphins shared a news release shared to their official website announcing their decision to part ways with head coach Brian Flores after three seasons.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," said team owner Stephen Ross. "After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future." 

Flores took over as Miami's head coach in 2019 after spending 11 seasons as an assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, which included winning four Super Bowl championships (XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII).

The 40-year-old went 24-25 during three seasons with the Dolphins, but appeared to be gaining momentum.

Miami finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record having won eight of his last nine games following a disappointing 1-7 start.

