Ground Beef Recalled In Nevada For Possible E. Coli Contamination

By Ginny Reese

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ground beef has been recalled in seven states, including Nevada, for possible E. coli contamination, reported 8 News Now.

The meat was sold at four stores: WinCo, Albertsons, Kroger, and Walmart. All of the possibly-contaminated products were produced on December 20, 2021.

The seven states in in the recall include Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is afraid that residents may have some of the contaminated products in their refrigerators or freezers. If you have any of the contaminated meat, you are being urged to throw it out or return it to the original place of purchase.

So how can you tell if you have a contaminated product?

The recalled items have an establishment number of "EST. 965" inside the USDA mark of inspection. It may also be printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date.

The recalled meat has a use or freeze by date of January 11, 2022.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall or any other food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

