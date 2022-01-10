Intense Video Shows Cowboys Fans Beating Up Eagles Fan

By Ginny Reese

January 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only ones getting whooped on Saturday, reported FOX News. A couple of Eagles fans were also taking a beating in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.

And, it was all caught on camera.

A video was posted to social media by bystanders. The video shows two men in Dallas Cowboys jerseys getting into a verbal altercation with a man in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. The argument quickly turned physical when one of the Dallas fans started throwing punches.

The worst part is that other Eagles fans just stood there and watched one of their own getting punched.

Check out the intense video below.

Warning: This footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

Security as well as others in the area eventually came to the scene to break up the fight.

On the bright side, both teams ended up making it to the playoffs, which start this weekend.

