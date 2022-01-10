Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman's 'Spellbinding' Role As Lucille Ball
By Kelly Fisher
January 10, 2022
Keith Urban is beaming with pride following his wife’s Golden Globe win. Nicole Kidman won in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 9). Urban posted a sweet, congratulatory message on his Instagram story: “BABYGIRL - I’m so very proud of you! Your ‘becoming’ Lucille was spellbinding. I felt it, and I KNEW I was not alone. I love you so much Nicole Mary xxxxx”
Kidman played comedy icon Lucille Ball, opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, in Being The Ricardos. The film “follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage,” its synopsis reads. The award-winning actress posted a message on her own Instagram story: “Thank you for the acknowledgement! Lucille, this is for you and all the other incredible women nominated.”
The race between these leading ladies was tight but the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama goes to Nicole Kidman for her role in Being the Ricardos. pic.twitter.com/B31TDzLfwe— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022
Hollywood Foreign Press Association members revealed this year’s Golden Globes winners on social media and in press releases during an unprecedented year. NBC previously announced it would not broadcast the show because of backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for having no Black members. Then, officials opted not to hold a show with an audience because of the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Kidman won the award in a category that also included Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). See the full list of winners here.