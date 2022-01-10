Lucky Winner Scores $500,000 Powerball Prize In Tennessee

Two lottery players in Tennessee scored big prizes in a recent Powerball drawing, including one ticket sold in Nashville that had a $500,000 prize.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, a Powerball player in Nashville purchased their winning ticket from Sandy Market Discount Tobacco on Donelson Pike. During Saturday's (January 9) drawing, the player matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000. The lucky winner's prize was multiplied by 10 because they added the $1 Power Play feature to their ticket.

The Nashville winner wasn't the only person in Tennessee who celebrated a big win. Another player, this time in Jackson, also matched four of the five white balls called out during Saturday's Powerball drawing. The second lucky ticket was purchased at the RMA Express Mart on Vann Drive.

As of Monday (January 10), both prizes remain unclaimed.

The two Powerball players join the growing list of lucky winners in Tennessee who have recently won big lottery prizes. One person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Cookeville for the Christmas Day drawing scored a $1 million prize, while a woman in Memphis discovered she won $1 million in the state lottery while she was wrapping presents ahead of the holidays.