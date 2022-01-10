Selena Gomez Looks Stunning In Completely Makeup Free Video
By Emily Lee
January 10, 2022
Selena Gomez may have launched her own makeup company, but that doesn't mean she doesn't feel beautiful in her own skin. Showing her confidence in a makeup-free video posted to Instagram, Gomez shared the full-page letter of thanks she penned for her Rare Beauty team. This isn't just any letter, either. The note of gratitude was printed on the back of the New York Times'Styles section on Sunday (January 9).
"It would be an understatement for me to say I’m proud of my [Rare Beauty] team and what we have accomplished so far. Love you guys!" Gomez captioned the sweet video.
“I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community. None of it would have been possible without you,” the heartfelt letter reads. “My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness — something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space. The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we’re not meant to look a certain way and that we’re all unique and different and that’s something that should be celebrated."
“I knew when I founded the brand that we would need to win over skeptics who doubted our commitment to deliver great products with an authentic mission,” Gomez continued. “But with all your hard work and dedication, I believe we have proven that we are building a brand that will deliver on our promise.”
Gomez wanted the world to know how proud she is of her team, which is why she took out the space in the New York Times. “If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve."