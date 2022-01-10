Selena Gomez Looks Stunning In Completely Makeup Free Video

“I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community. None of it would have been possible without you,” the heartfelt letter reads. “My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness — something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space. The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we’re not meant to look a certain way and that we’re all unique and different and that’s something that should be celebrated."

“I knew when I founded the brand that we would need to win over skeptics who doubted our commitment to deliver great products with an authentic mission,” Gomez continued. “But with all your hard work and dedication, I believe we have proven that we are building a brand that will deliver on our promise.”

Gomez wanted the world to know how proud she is of her team, which is why she took out the space in the New York Times. “If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve."