Selena Gomez opened up about how she's been personally affected by unrealistic beauty standards and trends throughout her career in the public eye. Though wearing makeup for work since she was just a little kid has taken its toll on the actress, the experience ultimately inspired Gomez to launch her own line of beauty products.

“I've been in makeup since I was seven years old. I feel like that kind of messed with me,” the Only Murders in the Building star told Elle. “You're so young and then working. I have professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I can look 25 when I was 16, and it was crazy. Then I felt like, ‘oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it was."

“I've been a victim to wanting to change my face and do things because I see such like intense trends,” Gomez continued. “I think the most rewarding part of creating [Rare Beauty] is that we create a place for people who don't necessarily want to get work done or change their face. They just want to embrace what they are and what they have."

Gomez started Rare Beauty as "a kind of mind, body, and soul" beauty experience for people who want to feel their best without changing the way they look. "Even if you do like to wear more makeup, even that will kind of work with what my brand," she explained. "That's why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and guys and whoever to feel like it's okay to not look like everybody else.”

She went on to tease future product launches for Rare Beauty in the future, however, she couldn't give too much away just yet. “Obviously, future products that are coming that I can't talk about that I wish I could, will also kind of bring up the element of being a little bit more creative with your makeup,” she said.

In the meantime, Gomez is hard at work filming the sophomore season to Hulu's breakout hit Only Murders in the Building. Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, whose wardrobe ended up stealing the show.