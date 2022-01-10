This Restaurant Has The Best Salad In North Carolina

Salads. Gone are the days of a few pieces of lettuce drowned in dressing. Now there are endless possibilities for toppings and dressings that will take what used to be an appetizer and turn it into a full meal.

Sometimes you may find yourself looking for a hearty meal while other times you might be craving a lighter, leafier option. Using Yelp reviews and local publications, Eat This, Not That! searched through highly-recommended restaurants to determine the best salad in each state, including a spot outside of Raleigh.

"Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values. ... Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style."

So what salad was named the best in all of North Carolina?

Roasted Root Salad at Fount Coffee & Kitchen