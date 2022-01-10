Twenty One Pilots may not set out on their Icy tour until later this year, but Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun tested out a new setlist over the weekend when they performed at the AT&T Playoff Playlist — an event curated to celebrate the College Football National Championship. The duo brought out all the hits during their hourlong set and also slid in a cover of My Chemical Romance's "I'm Not Okay" during "Shy Away," but that's not the only cover they treated fans to. While performing "Mulberry Street" off their latest album Scaled and Icy, TOP switched gears and started playing Elton John's 1973 classic "Bennie and the Jets" with Joseph on piano.

Watch the performance above and see TOP's full set list below.

Twenty One Pilots Playoff Playlist Setlist

‘Stressed Out’

‘Heathens’

‘The Outside’

‘Lane Boy’

‘Mulberry Street’ / ‘Bennie And The Jets’ (Elton John cover)

‘Jumpsuit’

‘Heavydirtysoul’

‘Saturday’

‘Ride’

‘Car Radio’

‘Shy Away’ / 'I'm Not Okay' (My Chemical Romance cover)

‘Trees’

Twenty One Pilots are set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.