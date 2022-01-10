WATCH: Arapahoe County Sheriff Wrangles Runaway Horse In Aurora

Law enforcement personnel are trained to chase and apprehend criminals and suspects. One quick Colorado deputy was able to catch up to a four-legged runaway over the weekend.

Saturday (January 8) evening, dispatchers got 911 calls about a horse wandering on South Parker Road near East Broncos Parkway in Aurora, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies learned the steed escaped from a nearby field, and his getaway would've been successful if it wasn't for Deputy Sebold.

"You see, Sebold happens to be on our Mounted Patrol Unit," officials wrote on Facebook. "The cowboy cop responded to the call, wrangled the horse, jumped on its back and rode it to safety."