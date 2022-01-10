WATCH: Arapahoe County Sheriff Wrangles Runaway Horse In Aurora
By Zuri Anderson
January 10, 2022
Law enforcement personnel are trained to chase and apprehend criminals and suspects. One quick Colorado deputy was able to catch up to a four-legged runaway over the weekend.
Saturday (January 8) evening, dispatchers got 911 calls about a horse wandering on South Parker Road near East Broncos Parkway in Aurora, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies learned the steed escaped from a nearby field, and his getaway would've been successful if it wasn't for Deputy Sebold.
"You see, Sebold happens to be on our Mounted Patrol Unit," officials wrote on Facebook. "The cowboy cop responded to the call, wrangled the horse, jumped on its back and rode it to safety."
They also dropped a video of a deputy, presumably Sebold, riding the white horse shortly after it was wrangled. The person recording asked him, "Where are you taking him?" right before the footage ends.
Deputies added the reined-in horse was in "stable condition" after the incident.
Some authorities are used to becoming cowboys if it means getting a wayward animal. Sheriff's deputies in Washington state had to chase down a horse before they caught it last year. Police officers in Arizona had to bring in a bull that was on the loose in a neighborhood.