You Don't Have To Tip Anymore At This Portland Restaurant

One Portland, Oregon restaurant is taking a different approach to paying staff in the wake of an employee shortage afflicting the hospitality industry.

Bonnie Morales, the owner of Kachka, told KATU that they won't take tips anymore. Instead, they will be adding a 22% service fee to customers' bills, bringing the base wage of Kachka workers to $25 an hour. The business will also start providing healthcare.

Morales says the feedback has been mostly positive, with some critics saying they would rather reward good service with tips. Such criticisms can be found under KATU reporter Megan Allison's Twitter post about the change:

"It's not about the money. It's about showing your appreciation to the server," one user wrote. "The more you tip the more appreciation you show in how well they did. Managers getting the tip money is a big middle finger to not only the waiters but the patrons as well."