Young Dolph Murder Suspect Reveals Plans To Turn Himself In To Police
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 10, 2022
One of two gunmen accused of killing Young Dolph back in November was identified by police last week and is reportedly still on the run after revealing plans to turn himself in on Monday. 23-year old Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, posted on social media that he planned to turn himself in, saying he is innocent. Johnson shared via Instagram:
“Turning Myself in Monday @ 201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.”
#YoungDolph murder suspect Justin Johnson posted on social media he’s turning himself in today.— Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) January 10, 2022
MPD issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.
Johnson, who’s also known by his rapper name Straight Drop, has allegedly been on the run since November. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/i3oA8RsL96
Johnson's post comes just days after the Memphis Police Department issued a first degree murder warrant for Johnson and a $15,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. However, multiple law enforcement sources have revealed to FOX 13 that they don’t believe Johnson is even in the Memphis area at this time. Jeremy Pierre, the attorney expected to represent Johnson in the murder case, told reporters that he was unaware of any plan by the young suspect to turn himself in.
Officials say Johnson faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in hometown of Memphis in November 2021 after two armed gunmen pulled up to the bakery and jumped out of a white Mercedes, past Young Dolph’s camouflage Corvette, up to the window and opened fire.
Just three days after the shooting, Memphis Police found found the car driven by the suspects in the rapper’s shooting in Orange Mound neighborhood of Southeast Memphis. Law enforcement says alleged shooter Justin Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The second gunman is reportedly still at large.